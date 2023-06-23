Gilead Sciences (GILD) Announces Positive HDV Treatment Data

Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD announced results from the late-stage MYR301 study evaluating the first-in-class entry inhibitor Hepcludex (bulevirtide) for the treatment of adults with chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection at week 96.

MYR301 is an ongoing, phase III study evaluating the long-term efficacy and safety of bulevirtide in 150 people living with chronic HDV randomly allocated to treatment with bulevirtide 2 mg once daily (n=49), 10 mg once daily (n=50) or no antiviral treatment (delayed treatment, n=51).

The primary efficacy and safety data were assessed after 48 weeks, post which participants in the delayed treatment group of the study were switched to bulevirtide 10 mg once daily for an additional 96 weeks. The total duration of treatment across all groups in the study is 144 weeks.

The new data presented at week 96 reinforced the efficacy and safety of bulevirtide and demonstrated additional improvements in combined response. These improvements were observed at week 96 compared with week 48, with no signs of treatment resistance.

Further analysis from the MYR301 study showed that study participants who did not respond or only partially responded to bulevirtide treatment at week 24 went on to achieve a virologic response at week 96 with continued bulevirtide monotherapy.

These results highlight that prolonged treatment with bulevirtide led to a virological and/or biochemical response even in patients who initially had a suboptimal virologic response (after 24 weeks of treatment). These data were presented at the 2023 European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress.

Please note that bulevirtide was initially granted conditional marketing authorization (MA) in July 2020 for patients living with HDV in the European Union. The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended granting full MA to bulevirtide for treating adults with chronic HDV and compensated liver disease in April 2023.

Bulevirtide was granted Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations by the FDA in the United States.

HDV is the most severe form of viral hepatitis and affects an estimated 5% of people living with hepatitis B (HBV).

Gilead’s first-quarter results were pretty ordinary, as the decline in Veklury sales dragged the top line.

Nevertheless, HIV treatment Biktarvy remains the leading treatment for those seeking to switch to a new regimen in the United States as well as those starting treatments in both the United States and Europe. Earlier, the FDA approved Sunlenca (lenacapavir), in combination with other antiretroviral(s), for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multi-drug-resistant HIV-1 infection.

The oncology business also continues to perform well and the label expansion of Trodelvy will further boost the franchise. Currently, the company is also looking to diversify its portfolio.

