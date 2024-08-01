Gilead Sciences (GILD) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed the latest trading day at $76.49, indicating a +0.57% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 14.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.11%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 8, 2024. On that day, Gilead Sciences is projected to report earnings of $1.61 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20.15%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.64 billion, indicating a 0.64% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

GILD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $27.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -44.2% and +1.1%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.4% decrease. At present, Gilead Sciences boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.31. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.58 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that GILD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.33. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.06.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.