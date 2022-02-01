Markets
Gilead Sciences FY22 Outlook Below Street View

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) provided guidance for full-year 2022.

The company expects total product sales between $23.8 billion and $24.3 billion, while total product sales, excluding Veklury, are expected to be between $21.8 billion and $22.3 billion.

The company expects earnings between $4.70 and $5.20 per share and adjusted earnings between $6.20 and $6.70 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $6.91 per share and revenues of $24.39 billion.

