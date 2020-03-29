Gilead Sciences Expands Access to Experimental COVID-19 Treatment

An experimental treatment could become easier to get a hold of for hospitals with increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients. Gilead Sciences, (NASDAQ: GILD) a biopharmaceutical company, has already started ramping up approvals of applications for emergency use of an experimental coronavirus treatment called remdesivir.

Expanded access

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) already has an expanded access program for experimental drugs that's more commonly known as the "compassionate use" program. Unfortunately, the compassionate use program isn't set up to handle a flood of requests that have been growing exponentially.

Image source: Getty Images.

To access a drug in clinical trials that hasn't been approved yet, patients and their physicians need to show ineligibility for those trials. If a patient can cross this hurdle, they still need the company to submit an expanded access request to the FDA, which is the part of the process that Gilead will accelerate.

Instead of approving one application at a time, the company will streamline its approach and allow physicians and hospitals to apply for emergency use of remdesivir for multiple patients at once.

Next steps

Unfortunately, healthcare providers and their COVID-19 patients might not see a significant increase in access to remdesivir. Gilead may be willing to process group applications, but there are still two roadblocks that might not be as flexible.

Gilead can streamline group applications for expanded access, but those applications still need to be reviewed by an investigational review board (IRB). Once an IRB concludes the patient knows what they're getting into, the FDA finally reviews the expanded access request.

10 stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Gilead Sciences wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Cory Renauer owns shares of Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.