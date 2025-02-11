GILEAD SCIENCES Earnings Results: $GILD Reports Quarterly Earnings

GILEAD SCIENCES ($GILD) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $1.90 per share, beating estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $7,569,000,000, beating estimates of $7,279,490,283 by $289,509,717.

GILEAD SCIENCES Insider Trading Activity

GILEAD SCIENCES insiders have traded $GILD stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW D DICKINSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 401,825 shares for an estimated $37,898,045 .

. MERDAD PARSEY (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 213,047 shares for an estimated $19,398,445 .

. JOHANNA MERCIER (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 49,360 shares for an estimated $4,064,426 .

. JEFFREY BLUESTONE sold 6,788 shares for an estimated $620,355

GILEAD SCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 797 institutional investors add shares of GILEAD SCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 851 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GILEAD SCIENCES Government Contracts

We have seen $132,456 of award payments to $GILD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

GILEAD SCIENCES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GILD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 12/24.

