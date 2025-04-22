GILEAD SCIENCES Earnings Preview: Recent $GILD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GILEAD SCIENCES ($GILD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $6,905,472,124 and earnings of $1.80 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GILD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

GILEAD SCIENCES Insider Trading Activity

GILEAD SCIENCES insiders have traded $GILD stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW D DICKINSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 564,930 shares for an estimated $54,892,531 .

. MERDAD PARSEY (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 189,801 shares for an estimated $17,435,498 .

. JEFFREY BLUESTONE sold 6,788 shares for an estimated $620,355

JOHANNA MERCIER (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $456,400

GILEAD SCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 810 institutional investors add shares of GILEAD SCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 839 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GILEAD SCIENCES Government Contracts

We have seen $117,519 of award payments to $GILD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

GILEAD SCIENCES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GILD stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

GILEAD SCIENCES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GILD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

GILEAD SCIENCES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GILD recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GILD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $126.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $130.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 An analyst from Johnson Rice set a target price of $126.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Oppenheimer set a target price of $132.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $83.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Joseph Catanzaro from Piper Sandler set a target price of $105.0 on 11/07/2024

