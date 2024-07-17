Gilead Sciences Chief Medical Officer Merdad Parsey To Resign

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), Wednesday announced that Merdad Parsey will step down from the role of Chief Medical Officer early next year.

The company added that it has initiated the search for a successor. Meanwhile, Parsey will continue the position till the first quarter of 2025.

Currently, Gilead Sciences' stock is trading at $73.06, up 1.98 percent on the Nasdaq.

