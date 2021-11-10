Gilead Sciences Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GILD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.46, changing hands as high as $67.60 per share. Gilead Sciences Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GILD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GILD's low point in its 52 week range is $56.56 per share, with $73.3399 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.49. The GILD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

