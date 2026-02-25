Gilead Sciences (BIT:1GILD) Price Target Increased by 13.50% to 134.53

The average one-year price target for Gilead Sciences (BIT:1GILD) has been revised to €134.53 / share. This is an increase of 13.50% from the prior estimate of €118.53 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €100.83 to a high of €157.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.69% from the latest reported closing price of €126.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gilead Sciences. This is an decrease of 274 owner(s) or 8.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1GILD is 0.40%, an increase of 6.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 1,257,095K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 42,872K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,180K shares , representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GILD by 4.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,008K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,370K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GILD by 10.29% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,307K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,629K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GILD by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 29,696K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,929K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GILD by 43.32% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,699K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,503K shares , representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GILD by 40.71% over the last quarter.

