Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), a major player in the biotechnology sector, reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 earnings on Tuesday, Feb. 11, that topped analysts' consensus estimates. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.90 came in well ahead of the estimated $1.74. Revenue for the quarter hit $7.57 billion compared to the expected $7.15 billion.

A key highlight was the robust performance in the HIV and oncology segments, contributing to an optimistic assessment of the quarter. However, challenges such as declining Veklury sales and increased research and development expenses were noted.

Metric Q4 2024 Analysts' Estimate Q4 2023 Change (YOY) Adjusted EPS $1.90 $1.74 $1.72 10.5% Revenue $7.57 billion $7.15 billion $7.12 billion 6.4% Product gross margin 86.7% NA 86.1% 60 bps Operating cash flow $3.0 billion NA NA NA

Overview of Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences specializes in developing antiviral drugs that treat HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and influenza. Recently, it has focused on expanding its oncology portfolio. The company views its leadership in treating and preventing HIV, with key products like Biktarvy and Descovy, as a fundamental strength. These products not only enhance its financial performance but also solidify its market position. Additionally, Gilead is heavily investing in R&D to drive future growth, particularly in its HIV and oncology segments.

Key success factors for Gilead Sciences include continued innovation and successful commercialization of new products like lenacapavir, an HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) candidate expected to hit the market in 2025. The company's ability to maintain a leadership position in the highly competitive biopharmaceutical industry while expanding into new therapeutic areas is pivotal for its sustained growth.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Q4 2024 was marked by significant achievements in Gilead's HIV and oncology segments. HIV sales leaped 16% year over year to $5.5 billion, spearheaded by Biktarvy’s 21% rise to $3.8 billion, owing to increased demand and favorable inventory dynamics. Oncology sales were also strong, growing 12% compared to the same period last year, with notable contributions from products like Trodelvy, which saw a sales boost of 19% to $355 million.

Total product sales, excluding Veklury, escalated by 13% due to solid performance in the HIV, oncology, and liver disease portfolios. However, Veklury sales experienced a steep 53% decline to $337 million, mirroring decreased COVID-19 hospitalizations, which was expected as the pandemic receded. The company’s R&D expenses surged to $1.6 billion, reflecting increased investment in clinical activities and new product launches, underscoring its commitment to innovation.

The full-year financial performance showed a decrease in diluted EPS, which fell from $4.50 in 2023 to $0.38 in 2024, largely due to write-offs related to previous acquisitions. Gilead's product gross margin improved slightly to 86.7%. Another key operational focus was managing its cash and equivalents, which ended at $10 billion, showing effective fiscal management despite the challenges.

Gilead continued to enhance its market position through strategic initiatives, including partnerships with industry leaders like Merck (NYSE:MRK), advancing potential high-growth therapeutic areas. The company capitalized on regulatory approvals like those for Trodelvy and the strategic kick-off for lenacapavir to sustain future growth and innovation.

Forward-Looking Insights

For 2025, Gilead management projects product sales between $28.2 billion and $28.6 billion, along with adjusted EPS in the range of $7.70 to $8.10. The outlook reflects its confidence in continued demand for its key products despite noted challenges. Gilead aims to solidify its presence in the oncology market and leverage its strong HIV and viral disease platforms for sustained growth.

Investors should keep an eye on the rollout process of lenacapavir and the expansion of the oncology pipeline as Gilead targets new markets. The company's capacity to navigate patent challenges and maintain its competitive edge in the biopharmaceutical landscape will also be crucial. The continued focus on R&D investment and strategic collaborations promises potential avenues for sustained innovation and growth in future quarters.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 938% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 177% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now…

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Gilead Sciences and Merck. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.