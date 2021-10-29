Gilead Sciences : Study Data Of Biktarvy In People Living With HIV Show High Effectiveness

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) said that an interim results from the ongoing, multinational, observational single-arm, non-comparative real-world cohort BICSTaR study of Biktarvy in People Living With HIV showed high effectiveness and high levels of adherence.

The study was designed to evaluate the antiviral effectiveness and safety profile of Biktarvy (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets, B/F/TAF) in 1,135 people living with HIV.

The BICSTaR study also collected patient-reported outcomes in routine clinical practice to better understand the impact of treatment on health-related quality of life in people living with HIV.

The data were presented at the 18th European AIDS Conference.

In a second analysis of the BICSTaR study, 97% of treatment-naïve adults and 96% ( of treatment-experienced adults achieved and maintained virologic suppression after one year of treatment.

Participants included adults 50 years of age or older, cisgender women, and late presenters. Both treatment-naïve and treatment-experienced participants had high persistence with Biktarvy across both groups, Biktarvy was generally well-tolerated and no resistance to the components of Biktarvy emerged. 148 (13%) participants had any adverse event and 2 (

Additional Biktarvy data presented at EACS 2021 include a Phase 3 trial that demonstrated the durable efficacy of Biktarvy. In the study, 99% of people living with HIV who switched to Biktarvy from a boosted protease inhibitor-based regimen maintained and achieved long-term viral suppression through a median of 101 weeks, including 98% of participants with pre-existing resistance and 98% of participants with viral blips with no treatment-emergent resistance to Biktarvy.

