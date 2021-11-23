Markets
GILD

Gilead Sciences: European Commission Grants Marketing Authorization For Trodelvy

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) said the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Trodelvy, a first-in-class Trop-2-directed antibody-drug conjugate, as a monotherapy indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

The company noted that the decision is supported by results from the phase 3 ASCENT study, where Trodelvy reduced the risk of death by 49% and improved median overall survival to 11.8 months versus 6.9 months with chemotherapy. The ASCENT study is a global, open-label, randomized phase 3 study that enrolled more than 500 patients across 230 study locations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular