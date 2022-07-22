Gilead Sciences: CHMP Recommends Full Marketing Authorization For Veklury To Treat COVID-19

(RTTNews) - The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Commission adopted a positive opinion recommending Veklury (Remdesivir) receive full marketing authorization for the treatment of patients with the COVID-19, Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) said in a statement.

The positive opinion is based upon the fulfilment of the last specific obligation for Veklury, which included the review of virology data inclusive of in vitro data showing Veklury retains activity against variants of concern, including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron (BA.1 and BA.2).

If granted by the European Commission, Veklury will become the only direct-acting antiviral with full marketing authorization in the European Union.

Veklury was initially granted a conditional marketing authorization in July 2020 for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents (from 12 years of age and weighing at least 40 kilograms) with pneumonia requiring supplemental oxygen (low- or high-flow oxygen or other non-invasive ventilation at the start of treatment).

In December of 2021, the conditional authorization was expanded to include adults who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of developing severe COVID-19.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.