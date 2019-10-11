Gilead Rises On Promising Data

Shares of the biotech firm Gilead Sciences hopped up 0.8% in premarket trading on Friday after the company released data on trials of its experimental drug filgotinib in patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis.

Shares of the biotech firm Gilead Sciences hopped up 0.8% in premarket trading on Friday after the company released data on trials of its experimental drug filgotinib in patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis.

Shares of the biotech firm Gilead Sciences hopped up 0.8% in premarket trading on Friday after the company released data on trials of its experimental drug filgotinib in patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis.

The company said that the new data, which checks in on patients a year into the trial, is consistent with earlier results on the same patients.

“We are encouraged by the durability of both the efficacy and safety profiles of filgotinib seen in these studies,” John Sundy, Gilead’s (GILD) senior vice president for inflammation and respiratory diseases, said in a statement. “These data suggest that filgotinib if approved, may play an important role in helping people living with rheumatoid arthritis achieve sustained, clinically meaningful responses.”

The back story. Gilead has been locked in a competition with other drugmakers, including AbbVie (ABBV), in the race for the next big anti-inflammatory medication. AbbVie, which makes the current market leader, Humira, has a next-generation treatment under development called upadacitnib. Gilead is collaborating on its drug, filgotinib, with Galapagos (GLPG), with which it signed a $5 billion collaboration deal in July. Shares of Gilead are up 1.1% so far this year, and down 14% over the past 12 months.

What’s new. In its statement on the new filgotinib data on Thursday, Gilead said that the second half of the two Phase 3 trials showed a favorable safety profile and persistent efficacy.

“These recent updates from the FINCH 1 and 3 trials continue to provide consistent evidence to support filgotinib’s profile in RA patients,” said the company’s chief medical officer, Dr. Walid Abi-Saab.

The two trials that produced the data released Thursday evening, called FINCH 1 and FINCH 3, each enrolled more than a thousand patients, and were randomized. FINCH 1 was also controlled.

Looking forward. Gilead has filed to approve filgotinib, a so-called JAK1 inhibitor, with European and Japanese health regulators. The company has said it would file an application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this year.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.