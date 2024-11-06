Gilead reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.02, consensus $1.55

Reports Q3 revenue $7.5B, consensus $7B. “Gilead’s (GILD) third quarter results are the strongest of the year to date, with 7% year-over-year revenue growth, including 13% year-over-year growth for Biktarvy. Based on this very strong topline growth and disciplined operating expense management, we are increasing our full year revenue, operating income, and earnings per share guidance,” said Daniel O’Day, Gilead’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to further increase our impact for patients and communities in the months ahead. This includes building on the momentum from the U.S. launch of Livdelzi for primary biliary cholangitis and preparing for the potential launch of the first twice-yearly option for HIV prevention option, lenacapavir.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GILD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.