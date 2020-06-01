Gilead Reports Encouraging Data From Remdesivir 5-day Treatment Course

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) said the Phase 3 SIMPLE trial in hospitalized patients with moderate COVID-19 pneumonia showed that patients in the 5-day remdesivir treatment group were 65 percent more likely to have clinical improvement at day 11 compared with those in the standard of care group. For the 10-day treatment group also, results were favorable, trending toward but not reaching statistical significance, the company noted. No new safety signals were identified.

"We now have three randomized, controlled clinical trials demonstrating that remdesivir improved clinical outcomes by several different measures. Today's results showed that when treating moderate disease, a 5-day course of remdesivir led to greater clinical improvement than standard of care," said Merdad Parsey, Chief Medical Officer, Gilead Sciences, said.

Remdesivir is currently approved in Japan as a treatment for patients with SARS-CoV-2. Outside of Japan, remdesivir is an investigational drug.

