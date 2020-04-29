Stocks

Gilead Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What to Expect.

Contributor
Josh Nathan-Kazis Barrons
Published

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.46 per share for the first quarter of 2020, and sales of $5 billion, according to FactSet.

Gilead Scieznces has had a blockbuster start to 2020, thanks largely to excitement over remdesivir, an antiviral the company is testing in Covid-19 patients.

Gilead Sciences has had a blockbuster start to 2020, thanks largely to excitement over remdesivir, an antiviral originally designed to treat Ebola that the company is now testing in Covid-19 patients.

The stock (ticker: GILD) is up 21.2% this year, beating the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (ticker: IBB), which is up 16.3% over the same period, and walloping the S&P 500, down 2.7%.

The company will release its earnings report for the first quarter of 2020 on Thursday after the market close, and has scheduled a conference call for investors at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The report comes a day after the company said that a National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases trial of remdesivir had found that the drug shortened recovery times for Covid-19 patients, spiking the stock and driving up the broader market.

Read More

Gilead trades at 12.4 times expected earnings over the next 12 months, above its 5-year average of 9.4 times.

Here’s a snapshot of investors’ expectations and recent history.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Barrons

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular