Gilead Renews Deal With EC To Procure Remdesivir For Member States In EU, EEA

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), a pharma major, said on Tuesday that it has inked a new Joint Procurement Agreement or JPA with the European Commission to ensure the supply of Remdesivir, sold under the brand name Veklury, for the participating member countries of the EU and European Economic Area or EEA to fight Covid-19.

The JPA allows the purchase of the drug over the next one year with an option to extend for additional six months.

The new deal follows the expiration of the original JPA signed in October 2020.

