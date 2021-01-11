US Markets
GILD

Gilead raises 2020 profit forecast

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Gilead Sciences Inc raised its full-year profit forecast on Monday, boosted by increased sales of COVID-19 treatment remdesivir, as hospitalization and treatment rates were higher than expected given the most recent surge in cases.

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O raised its full-year profit forecast on Monday, boosted by increased sales of COVID-19 treatment remdesivir, as hospitalization and treatment rates were higher than expected given the most recent surge in cases.

The U.S. drugmaker expects adjusted earnings for 2020 in the range of $6.98-$7.08 per share, compared with the earlier forecast of $6.25- $6.60 per share.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular