US Markets
GILD

Gilead quarterly revenue rises 26% on remdesivir sales

Contributor
Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Gilead Sciences Inc posted a 26% rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by sales of its antiviral drug, remdesivir, which is authorized to treat COVID-19 patients across the world.

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O posted a 26% rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by sales of its antiviral drug, remdesivir, which is authorized to treat COVID-19 patients across the world.

Remdesivir brought in $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, above analysts' estimates of $1.34 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Vishwadha.Chander@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6132;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters