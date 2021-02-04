Gilead quarterly revenue rises 26% on remdesivir sales

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O posted a 26% rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by sales of its antiviral drug, remdesivir, which is authorized to treat COVID-19 patients across the world.

Remdesivir brought in $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, above analysts' estimates of $1.34 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

