Gilead quarterly revenue rises 17% on remdesivir sales

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O reported a 17% rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, helped by sales of its antiviral drug remdesivir, the first and only treatment approved in the United States for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Remdesivir brought in $873 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, below analysts' estimates of $960 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Remdesivir, given intravenously, won formal U.S. approval last week, but the drug has been available under an FDA emergency use authorization since May.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

