Gilead Q1 Profit Misses View, But Revenues Top; Cuts FY EPS Outlook

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the first quarter climbed to $1.01 billion or $0.80 per share from last year's $19 million or $0.02 per share, mainly driven by certain items net of their related tax effect: a $2.7 billion in-process research and development or "IPR&D" impairment recorded in the first quarter of 2022, which did not repeat in 2023, partially offset by higher operating expenses, including higher acquired IPR&D expense and lower revenues in 2023.

Non-GAAP earnings per share decreased to $1.37 from $2.12 for the same period in 2022. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.54 per share for the first quarter.

Total revenues for the first quarter decreased to $6.35 billion from $6.59 billion in the prior year, due to lower Veklury (remdesivir) sales, partially offset by increased sales in HIV and Oncology. Analysts expected revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter.

For the fiscal year 2023, Gilead now expects earnings per share to be in the range of $4.75 and $5.15, compared to the prior outlook of $5.30 and $5.70 per share.

The company expects annual non-GAAP earnings per share to be between $6.60 and $7.00, unchanged from prior guidance. Analysts expect annual earnings of $6.84 per share.

The company still expects total product sales for fiscal year 2023 to be between $26.0 billion and $26.5 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.