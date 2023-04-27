Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline

April 27 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O on Thursday reported a lower-than-expected first-quarter profit as sales from COVID-19 antiviral Veklury declined more than anticipated.

Sales of the drug decreased by 63% to $573 million for the quarter, well off analysts' estimates of $697.6 million.

The company reported a profit of $1.37 per share excluding items in the quarter ended March 31, compared to analyst expectations of $1.54 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Aditya Samal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((Aditya.Samal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.