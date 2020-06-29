Gilead prices COVID-19 drug candidate remdesivir at $390/vial in U.S.

June 29 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O said on Monday it has priced its COVID-19 treatment candidate remdesivir at $390 per vial in the United States and other developed countries.

Based on current treatment patterns, the vast majority of patients are expected to receive a five-day treatment course using six vials of remdesivir, which equates to $2,340 per patient, the company said.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

