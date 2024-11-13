News & Insights

Markets
GILD

Gilead Prices $3.5 Bln Of Senior Unsecured Notes

November 13, 2024 — 09:40 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) announced the pricing of senior unsecured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $3.5 billion, in an underwritten, registered public offering, consisting of $750 million of 4.80% senior notes maturing in 2029, $1 billion of 5.10% senior notes maturing in 2035, $1 billion of 5.50% senior notes maturing in 2054 and $750 million of 5.60% senior notes maturing in 2064.

The offering is expected to close November 20, 2024.

Gilead noted that it plans to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of indebtedness.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GILD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.