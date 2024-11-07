Gilead price target raised to $95 from $84 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Carter Gould raised the firm’s price target on Gilead (GILD) to $95 from $84 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company delivered a Q3 beat and raise, helped by Veklury but also Biktarvy, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
