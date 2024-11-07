Gilead price target raised to $95 from $84 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Carter Gould raised the firm’s price target on Gilead (GILD) to $95 from $84 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company delivered a Q3 beat and raise, helped by Veklury but also Biktarvy, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GILD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.