Gilead price target raised to $84 from $81 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams raised the firm’s price target on Gilead (GILD) to $84 from $81 but keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The firm is seeing significant investor interest around the company’s upcoming early-December HIV Analyst Event, where its management will provide updates around their earlier-stage treatment portfolio and lena PrEP commercial expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm’s deep dive suggests that Gilead has a strong track record of pre-loss-of-exclusivity market conversion and plenty of time, though it also sees some notable uncertainties and definitive de-risking clarity on life cycle as unlikely, with a high probability of ultimate lena PrEP approval but some potential underappreciated headwinds to its uptake, RBC adds.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GILD:
- Ideaya Biosciences appoints Stu Dorman as chief commercial officer
- Gilead announces data from interim analysis of Phase 3 ASSURE study
- Wolfe Research starts Gilead at Outperform on ‘multiple shots on goal’
- Gilead initiated with an Outperform at Wolfe Research
- Gilead initiated with a Buy at Citi
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.