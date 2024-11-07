Gilead price target raised to $105 from $95 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Gilead (GILD) to $105 from $95 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes the company reported Q3 earnings with a high quality top- and bottom-line beat. Altogether, the commercial business remains strong with the HIV business growing at a healthy clip and improving visibility into near-term growth drivers like lenacapavir and anito-cel, Piper adds.
