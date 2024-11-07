News & Insights

Stocks

Gilead price target raised to $105 from $100 at Wells Fargo

November 07, 2024 — 06:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Gilead (GILD) to $105 from $100 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes Gilead’s beat and raise quarter was driven by HIV outperformance, big Veklury beat and lower-than-expected OpEx. Management provided positive commentary on PrEP launch and upcoming ASH data, Wells adds.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GILD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GILD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.