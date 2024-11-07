Gilead price target raised to $105 from $100 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Gilead (GILD) to $105 from $100 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a sales beat, driven by strength across the HIV portfolio and better than expected revenues for Veklury, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Gilead’s HIV business had a strong quarter with continued volume growth and favorable mix.

