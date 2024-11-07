Gilead price target raised to $102 from $94 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Gilead (GILD) to $102 from $94 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm cites a “consistent steady performance” from Gilead this quarter, which continues to show the reliable strength in its HIV business, the analyst tells investors in a research note. This is encouraging ahead of the company’s U.S. filing of lenacapavir for PrEP, BMO added.
