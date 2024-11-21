Gilead price target raised to $100 from $90 at Mizuho

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on Gilead (GILD) to $100 from $90 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The analyst updated models in the biotechnology group following the Q3 reports. The firm is modeling growth for Gilead’s base HIV business with lenacapavir potentially launching in late 2025.

