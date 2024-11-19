Gilead price target raised to $100 from $85 at Argus

Argus raised the firm’s price target on Gilead (GILD) to $100 from $85 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company ecently announced that the FDA granted accelerated approval for Livdelzi in combination with ursodeoxycholic acidfor the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that based on progress in Gilead’s portfolio, the recent accelerated approval for Livdelzi, the potential for lenacapavir to offer 100% effective protection against HIV, and the stock’s “attractive” dividend, as well as its expectations that earnings will grow substantially in 2025 relative to 2024, it believest the shares “offer an attractive buying opportunity.”

