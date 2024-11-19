News & Insights

Stocks

Gilead price target raised to $100 from $85 at Argus

November 19, 2024 — 09:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Argus raised the firm’s price target on Gilead (GILD) to $100 from $85 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company ecently announced that the FDA granted accelerated approval for Livdelzi in combination with ursodeoxycholic acidfor the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that based on progress in Gilead’s portfolio, the recent accelerated approval for Livdelzi, the potential for lenacapavir to offer 100% effective protection against HIV, and the stock’s “attractive” dividend, as well as its expectations that earnings will grow substantially in 2025 relative to 2024, it believest the shares “offer an attractive buying opportunity.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GILD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GILD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.