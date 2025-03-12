News & Insights

Gilead Presents Encouraging Long-term Data For Biktarvy In People With HIV And HBV Coinfection

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Wednesday said it presented encouraging long-term data from ALLIANCE study.

ALLIANCE is an ongoing Phase 3 study to evaluate Biktarvy versus dolutegravir plus emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate F/TDF, DTG+F/TDF, in adults with HIV-1/HBV co-infection initiating treatment.

New data from the study showed that Biktarvy maintained 95.4% of HIV-1 and 86.6% of HBV virologic suppression in participants following a switch to Biktarvy after 96 weeks of treatment with DTG+ F/TDF.

These data were presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2025).

Additionally, the company said its Phase 2 study of lenacapavir with teropavimab and zinlirvimab (LTZ) met its primary goal of proportion of participants with HIV-1 RNA = 50 copies/mL at Week 26.

