Gilead plans to produce 2 million remdesivir courses by 2020 end

June 22 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O is planning to make more than two million courses of its potential COVID-19 drug remdesivir by the end of the year and start trials of an easier-to-use inhaled version in August, the company said on Monday.

Remdesivir, which is currently administered intravenously, is the first drug to show effectiveness against COVID-19 in human trials, and its emergency use has been permitted by several countries including the United States.

An inhaled formulation would be given through a nebulizer, which could potentially allow for easier use outside hospitals, Gilead said.

Gilead has set up licensing agreements with nine generic drugmakers to ramp up supply of remdesivir, Chief Executive Officer Daniel O'Day said in a statement. (https://bit.ly/3eqpEJ9)

