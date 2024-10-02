Gilead Partners 6 Pharma Cos. To Provide Generic Lenacapavir In High-incidence Countries

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Wednesday said it has signed royalty-free licensing agreements with six pharmaceutical manufacturers to manufacture and supply generic versions of the company's HIV drug lenacapavir, subject to necessary regulatory approvals, in 120 high-incidence, resource-limited countries.

These generic companies include Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, Emcure, Eva Pharma, Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, Hetero and Mylan, a subsidiary of Viatris.

Gilead plans to supply lenacapavir to generic manufacturers, priced at no-profit to the company, until they fully support demand.

The agreements also cover lenacapavir for HIV prevention that is yet to get approval, and to treat heavily treatment-experienced adults with multi-drug resistant HIV.

"Given the transformative potential of lenacapavir for prevention, our focus is on making it available as quickly and broadly as possible where the need is greatest," said Daniel O'Day, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gilead.

The company intends to start regulatory filings for lenacapavir for pre-exposure prophylaxis by the end of this year.

