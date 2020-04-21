Gilead, ONKo-innate Announce Research Collaboration For Cancer Therapy

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Kite, and oNKo-innate have entered a three-year cancer immunotherapy research collaboration to support discovery and development of next-generation drug and engineered cell therapies focused on natural killer cells.

Under the terms of the agreement, oNKo-innate will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible to receive additional payments based on achievement of certain clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as sales royalties across the immuno-oncology and cell therapy programs.

"Gilead is pleased to partner with oNKo-innate as a leader in this new and highly promising area of cancer immunotherapy," said William Lee, PhD, Executive Vice President, Research, Gilead Sciences. "We have a strategic focus of growing both our expertise and pipeline in immuno-oncology and we believe this exciting collaboration will support each of these objectives as we work to discover and develop novel cancer therapies for patients."

Jai Rautela, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of oNKo-innate, said, "We look forward to bringing this NK cell expertise and our unique screening techniques into a collaboration with Gilead and Kite to serve a common goal of discovering new treatments for patients."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.