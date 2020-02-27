Gilead, Moderna Stocks Surge. Is It Coronavirus Hype?

Shares of Gilead Sciences and Moderna, the two biotech companies whose efforts to produce pharmaceuticals to prevent and treat the novel coronavirus have drawn attention recently, were up dramatically.

Shares of Gilead Sciences and Moderna, the two biotech companies whose efforts to produce pharmaceuticals to prevent and treat the novel coronavirus have drawn attention recently, were up dramatically.

Shares of Gilead Sciences and Moderna, the two biotech companies whose efforts to produce pharmaceuticals to prevent and treat the novel coronavirus have drawn attention in recent days, were up dramatically Thursday morning, as fears of the epidemic continued to shake global markets.

Gilead (ticker: GILD) shares were up 4.8% in premarket trading, after rising 6.6% on Wednesday. The company announced Wednesday evening that it had begun two Phase 3 studies of its experimental antiviral treatment remdesivir, which is being tested as a Covid-19 treatment in two trials in China’s Hubei province and one trial in the U.S.

The newly announced trials will include 1,000 patients, largely in Asian countries. Health officials have expressed optimism about the possibility of remdesivir as a treatment for patients suffering from Covid-19, and on Monday a World Health Organization official said global efforts should focus on testing the drug.

“There’s only one drug right now that we think might have real efficacy, and that’s remdesivir,” Bruce Aylward, an assistant director general of the World Health Organization, said at a Monday news conference.

The jump in Gilead’s share price, however, has puzzled analysts. The stock was up 18.2% from the start of the month and Wednesday’s close, while the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 4% over the same period and the S&P 500 was down 3.4%. Maxim analyst Jason McCarthy attributed the jump to “the ‘hype’ factor around coronavirus,” in a note out Thursday morning.

“The coronavirus threat is real thus far and it should be a concern to the public—no question,” he wrote. “However, from an investing perspective, we view remdesivir as a relatively modest opportunity at best for Gilead, and not a growth driver.”

The situation for Moderna is even more confounding. The stock (MRNA) was up a startling 25% premarket, after rising 22.7% on Wednesday, yet it remains unclear how or whether the company can monetize the Covid-19 vaccine it is developing in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

The stock’s rise might not be attributable just to optimism over the company’s experimental coronavirus vaccine, vials of which it said on Monday it had shipped to the NIAID for testing in humans. The company also released a quarterly report on Thursday in which it announced progress on enrollment for its Phase 2 study of a cytomegalovirus vaccine and its methylmalonic acidemia treatment, among other updates.

On an earnings call, CEO Stéphane Bancel said the company wasn’t focused on a commercial opportunity for the Covid-19 vaccine. “On corona, our only focus as a team is public health,” Bancel said. “People are sick all over the planet. People are dying. But this is our only focus, is to get a vaccine as fast as we can safely, partnering with the right people to get it done.”

While NIAID’s director, Anthony Fauci, has been notably optimistic about the odds of success for the Moderna vaccine, and about the potential timeline for testing the drug, others have warned that there is still a long way to go before a vaccine is ready. “I would like to be honest with you about this, there’s a lot of uncertainty here,” said Peter Marks, the director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, speaking at an investor conference hosted by SVB Leerink on Wednesday. “We don’t have a product yet.”

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.