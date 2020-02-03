Gilead Might Have a Coronavirus Treatment. Its Stock Is Rising.

Reports suggested that the company’s experimental antiviral drug remdesivir could prove an effective treatment for the new coronavirus.

Reports suggested that the company’s experimental antiviral drug remdesivir could prove an effective treatment for the new coronavirus.

Did Gilead just stumble into the next Tamiflu?

Shares of the big biotech were up about 5% in trading on Monday after reports suggested that the company’s experimental antiviral drug remdesivir could prove an effective treatment for the new coronavirus that emerged out of the Chinese city of Wuhan, and by Monday had sickened 17,485 people worldwide.

On Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese officials had reached an agreement with Gilead (ticker: GILD) to test remdesivir in patients with coronavirus. The same day, the New England Journal of Medicine published a case report on a man sickened with the coronavirus in Washington state who was given remdesivir, and whose condition began to improve the following day.

“Gilead seems to be now among the front-runners in developing a treatment for Coronavirus,” Citi analyst Mohit Bansal wrote in a note out Monday.

Remdesivir isn’t yet approved to treat any disease. According to Gilead, animal testing has suggested it is active against MERS and SARS, both of which are also coronaviruses. The drug has also been tested against Ebola.

In his note, Bansal wrote that if remdesivir proves effective, it could be made available quickly on an emergency basis, but that commercial availability could take longer. Bansal noted that, while it is hard conceptualize the commercial implications for Gilead, Roche (RHHBY) sold $3.2 billion of the influenza treatment Tamiflu during the H1N1 pandemic in 2009.

“We could see commercial opportunity for GILD in longer term as well since typically countries stockpile such drugs to safeguard against future outbreaks,” Bansal wrote.

In the first weeks of the outbreak, much of the attention focused on efforts by minor players in the vaccine industry, including Moderna (MRNA) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), to develop prophylactic vaccines to protect against the illness. As Barron’s reported in a magazine feature this past weekend, the lack of a business model for drugs and vaccines treating emerging viral threats has kept major players out of the space.

Yet as the virus has spread, and the seriousness of the threat has grown, the effort is expanding. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), one of the world’s largest vaccine makers, announced Sunday night that it would allow a novel technology it developed for vaccine production to be used by companies working on a coronavirus vaccine. The company is collaborating with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, the same international agency funding coronavirus vaccine efforts by Moderna and Inovio (INO.)

The GlaxoSmithKline technology effectively allows more doses of a given vaccine to be produced with a given amount of material.

“Our adjuvant technology has previously been used successfully in the pandemic flu setting,” GlaxoSmithKline’s chief medical officer, Thomas Breuer, said in a statement. “It enables using only small quantities of the vaccine antigen which allows the production of more doses of the vaccine—a crucial advantage in a pandemic.”

Gilead shares were up 4.7% to $66.21 a little after 10 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.2%.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.