Gilead, Merck collaborate to develop HIV treatment - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM

March 15 (Reuters) - Drug makers Gilead Sciences Inc and Merck & Co Inc are collaborating to develop a long-acting HIV therapy, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The U.S.-based companies will explore whether a combination of two experimental drugs, which they had been researching separately, could treat HIV even if taken every several months, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/3eE9BdP)

Gilead and Merck expect to begin testing in people a pill version of the combination during the second half of this year, which could be approved by 2025 if it passes testing, WSJ reported, citing an interview with Gilead Chief Executive Officer Daniel O'Day.

