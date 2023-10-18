News & Insights

Markets
GILD

Gilead Launches New Study To Evaluate Lenacapavir In HIV Prevention As Part Of PURPOSE Program

October 18, 2023 — 04:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Wednesday said it launched PURPOSE 5, the company's Phase 2 study to evaluate lenacapavir as long-acting HIV prevention option.

Gilead's PURPOSE studies evaluate the safety and efficacy of lenacapavir for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), meaning, reduce the chance of getting HIV.

PURPOSE 5 study will assess continuous use of lenacapavir compared with emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate in people who may benefit from pre-exposure prophylaxis.

The company plans to recruit participants from groups across France and the United Kingdom that are disproportionally affected by HIV and often underrepresented in clinical trials.

Lenacapavir, marketed as Sunlenca, is approved in multiple countries for the treatment of adults with multi-drug resistant HIV in combination with other antiretrovirals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GILD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.