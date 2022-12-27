US Markets
Gilead, Jounce amend cancer therapy deal

December 27, 2022 — 04:42 pm EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Gilead Sciences GILD.O said on Tuesday it will acquire all the remaining rights for an experimental cancer therapy, GS-1811, from Jounce Therapeutics JNCE.O, amending an existing licensing deal between the two companies.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

