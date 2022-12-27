Gilead, Jounce amend cancer therapy deal

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Gilead Sciences GILD.O said on Tuesday it will acquire all the remaining rights for an experimental cancer therapy, GS-1811, from Jounce Therapeutics JNCE.O, amending an existing licensing deal between the two companies.

