Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir
May 5 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O said on Tuesday it was in discussions with chemical and drug manufacturers to produce its antiviral drug remdesivir for Europe, Asia and the developing world through at least 2022.
The drugmaker last week received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization for using remdesivir as a treatment against COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.
Gilead also said on Tuesday it was negotiating long-term voluntary licenses with several generic drugmakers in India and Pakistan to produce remdesivir for developing countries.
