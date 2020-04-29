Gilead Has Good News on Virus Drug. More Data Is Coming Soon.

In a press release, Gilead Sciences said a controlled study of its antiviral coronavirus drug remdesivir conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) found that the drug had shortened the time to recovery for Covid-19 patients.

The NIAID trial is considered among the best-designed of the many Covid-19 studies being conducted. Much depends on the details of the trial results.

Gilead Sciences said Wednesday that a controlled study of its antiviral remdesivir conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases found that the drug had shortened the time to recovery for Covid-19 patients.

Details were scant in the news release, which said that the NIAID, part of the National Institutes of Health, would provide give more information soon. A NIAID spokesperson said the institute had no further information at the moment, but was planning an announcement as early as later Wednesday.

Gilead (ticker: GILD) also said that its own open-label trial of remdesivir in patients with severe Covid-19 had found that a five-day course of the drug and a 10-day course of the drug had similar effects. The company said more than half of patients in both of the groups had been discharged from the hospital by day 14 of treatment.

The trial results appear to be good news for patients and investors. The NIAID trial is considered among the best-designed of the many Covid-19 studies being conducted. Much depends on the details of the trial results. If the NIAID trial convincingly demonstrates that remdesivir works, then the Gilead-run trial is a particularly good follow-on, because a 5-day regimen would mean a doubling of the number of patients who could benefit from the limited doses of remdesivir now available.

Gilead shares were up 4.4% to $82.16 in early trading. The broader market also got a boost from the trial news, with S&P 500 up 1.9%.

The NIAID trial sought to enroll 286 patients to receive remdesivir, and another 286 to receive a remdesivir placebo, according to Clinicaltrials.gov. Patients received up to a 10-day course of remdesivir in the study. The trial’s primary endpoint, the key metric investigators were tracking, was how long patients took to recover.

“We understand that the trial has met its primary endpoint and that NIAID will provide detailed information at an upcoming briefing,” Gilead said in its statement.

The Gilead-run trial, meanwhile, was designed to compare two treatment lengths—5-day and 10-day—and had no control group.

“The study demonstrates the potential for some patients to be treated with a 5-day regimen, which could significantly expand the number of patients who could be treated with our current supply of remdesivir,” Gilead chief medical officer Merdad Parsey said in the company’s statement. “This is particularly important in the setting of a pandemic, to help hospitals and health-care workers treat more patients in urgent need of care.”

The company also said that an analysis of the trial data showed that patients treated early with remdesivir fared better than patients who received the drug after more than 10 days with Covid-19 symptoms.

The question now remains when the Food and Drug Administration will determine that enough evidence exists to grant an emergency-use authorization to allow remdesivir to be prescribed in Covid-19 patients. In a tweet shortly after the announcement, former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb wrote that the NIAID study “should push this firmly over the line.”

Focus is now likely to shift to the available supply of remdesivir, which is limited. The company has said that it has 30,000 patient courses on hand, and hopes to have more than 140,000 by the end of May. Those figures are based on a 10-day treatment plan, so they could be larger if doctors determine a 5-day course is sufficient.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

