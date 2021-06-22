Gilead (GILD) Veklury Data Positive in Hospitalized COVID Patients

Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD announced positive data on Veklury (remdesivir) from three retrospective studies of the real-world treatment of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at the World Microbe Forum (WMF).

Data from these three real-world analyses showed that in the overall patient population, patients who received Veklury treatment had a significantly lower risk for mortality compared with matched controls. Further, a reduction in mortality was observed across a spectrum of baseline oxygen requirements.

These positive results were consistently observed at different timeframes over the course of the pandemic and across geographies. In addition, data from two of the studies showed that patients who received Veklury had a significantly increased likelihood of discharge from the hospital by day 28.

We note that Veklury is indicated for adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older and weighing at least 40 kg) for the treatment of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization in the United States.

Data from the double-blind, placebo-controlled ACTT-1 study of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 showed that there was a trend toward reduced mortality at day 29 in Veklury-treated patients (n=541) compared with placebo (n=521) in the overall study population. However, this result was not statistically significant.

These real word analyses can help clinicians with additional data on the efficacy of Veklury in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including its effect on mortality and likelihood of discharge from the hospital.

Incremental sales of Veklury had boosted the company’s first-quarter results and the same trend has likely continued in the second quarter as the pandemic created havoc in many countries like India. With emerging variants, drugs and treatments to cure the infected are also gaining significance along with vaccines.

Regeneron’s REGN antibody cocktail, REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab), is currently authorized in the United States under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older, weighing ≥40 kg) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing.

The FDA granted an EUA to Vir Biotechnology VIR and GlaxoSmithKline’s GSK monoclonal antibody, sotrovimab, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients.

