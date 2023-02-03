Gilead (GILD) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported $7.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 2%. EPS of $1.67 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.58 billion, representing a surprise of +12.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.50.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Gilead performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Antiviral products- Ledipasvir/Sofosbuvir - U.S [$M] : $19 million versus $6.19 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.5% change.

: $19 million versus $6.19 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.5% change. Revenues-Product-Vemlidy - U.S : $123 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $118.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

: $123 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $118.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%. Revenues-Product-HIV-Truvada-US : $37 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $25.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.6%.

: $37 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $25.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.6%. Revenues-Product- Genvoya - U.S : $543 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $488.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.4%.

: $543 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $488.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.4%. Revenues-Product- Genvoya- Total : $640 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $598.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.3%.

: $640 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $598.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.3%. Revenues-Product-Descovy - Total : $537 million versus $477.81 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.5% change.

: $537 million versus $477.81 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.5% change. Revenues-Product-Odefsey- Total : $392 million compared to the $359.47 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year.

: $392 million compared to the $359.47 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year. Revenues-Product-Vemlidy - Total : $220 million compared to the $222.52 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year.

: $220 million compared to the $222.52 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year. Revenues-Product- Yescarta- Total : $337 million compared to the $322.63 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +85.2% year over year.

: $337 million compared to the $322.63 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +85.2% year over year. Revenues-Product- Trodelvy- Total : $195 million compared to the $195.18 million average estimate based on nine analysts.

: $195 million compared to the $195.18 million average estimate based on nine analysts. Revenues-Product-HIV-Truvada [$M] : $45 million versus $36.11 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.2% change.

: $45 million versus $36.11 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.2% change. Revenues-Product-Total HCV: $439 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $408.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Gilead here>>>



Shares of Gilead have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

