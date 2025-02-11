Gilead (GILD) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported $7.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $1.90 for the same period compares to $1.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.06 billion, representing a surprise of +7.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.67.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Gilead performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Product Sales- Veklury- U.S. $108 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $160.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -70.3%.

$108 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $160.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -70.3%. Product Sales- Oncology- Trodelvy- U.S. $247 million versus $237.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change.

$247 million versus $237.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change. Product Sales- Liver Disease- Sofosbuvir / Velpatasvir- U.S. $185 million versus $202.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.4% change.

$185 million versus $202.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.4% change. Product Sales- HIV- Symtuza-Revenue share- U.S. $112 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $109.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

$112 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $109.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%. Total product sales- Total : $7.54 billion versus $7.06 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.

: $7.54 billion versus $7.06 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change. Revenues- Royalty contract and other revenues : $33 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $49.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.7%.

: $33 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $49.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.7%. Product Sales- Oncology- Cell Therapy- Yescarta- Total : $390 million versus $386.44 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.

: $390 million versus $386.44 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change. Product Sales- HIV- Biktarvy- Total : $3.77 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.4%.

: $3.77 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.4%. Product Sales- HIV- Odefsey- Total : $336 million compared to the $314.11 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.

: $336 million compared to the $314.11 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year. Product Sales- HIV- Genvoya- Total : $470 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $482.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.1%.

: $470 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $482.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.1%. Product Sales- HIV- Descovy- Total : $616 million compared to the $573.59 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21% year over year.

: $616 million compared to the $573.59 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21% year over year. Product Sales- Oncology- Trodelvy- Total: $355 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $281.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.7%.

Shares of Gilead have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.