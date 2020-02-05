Gilead (GILD) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD reported mixed results for the fourth quarter of 2019 as earnings missed expectations while sales surpassed the same. However, the outlook for 2020 was weak.

The company delivered earnings of $1.30 per share in the fourth quarter, declining from $1.44 in the year-ago quarter and missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68.

Total revenues of $5.88 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.68% and grew 1.44% year over year.

HIV Franchise Maintains Momentum

Product sales came in at $5.8 billion, up 2% year over year.

HCV product sales declined 14.6% to $630 million, due to lower average net selling price.

HIV product sales increased 12.2% year over year to $4.6 billion, driven by higher sales volume from the continued uptake of Biktarvy. Sales of Biktarvy were $1.6 billion, up from $578 million in the year-ago quarter.

Genvoya generated sales of $958 million, down from $1.2 billion in the year-ago quarter. Descovy recorded sales of $437 million, up from $411 million in the year-earlier period, while Odefsey sales were $435 million, down from $448 million a year ago.CAR-T therapy Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) generated $122 million in sales, up from $81 million a year ago, driven by a higher number of therapies provided to patients and its continued expansion in Europe. Sales also grew from $118 million in the previous quarter.

Other product sales — chronic hepatitis B (HBV) drugs, cardiovascular, oncology and other categories (Vemlidy, Viread, Letairis, Ranexa, Zydelig and AmBisome) — were $467 million, which decreased from $797 million in the year-ago quarter due to declines in Ranexa and Letairis sales after generic entries in 2019.

Adjusted product gross margin was 75.7% compared with 77.9% in the year-ago period. Research & development (R&D) expenses came in at $1.03 billion, up from $939 million in the year-ago quarter. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased to $1.13 billion from $1.03 million in the year-ago quarter.

2019 Results

Sales came in at $22.4 billion, up from $22.1 billion in 2018. Earnings per share came in at $6.63, down from $6.67 in 2018.

2020 Guidance

Gilead expects sales of $21.8-$22.2 billion for 2020. Adjusted product gross margin is anticipated to be 86-87%. Adjusted earnings per share are expected between $6.05 and $6.45. Including stock-based compensation expenses, earnings for 2020 are expected to be $6.13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings per share is $7.06 on sales of $22.53 billion.

Dividend and Share Repurchase

During 2019, Gilead generated $9.1 billion in operating cash flow, paid $5.6 billion in connection with the global research and development collaboration agreement with Galapagos GLPG and equity investments in Galapagos, repaid $2.8 billion of principal amount of debt, paid out cash dividends of $3.2 billion and utilized $1.7 billion on stock repurchases.

Other Updates

Gilead submitted a New Drug Application under priority review to the FDA for filgotinib for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

The European Medicines Agency validated the marketing authorization application and the company submitted a Biologics License Application to the FDA for KTE-X19, an investigational chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).

The company also collaborated with Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. KNSA to conduct a phase II, multicenter study of mavrilimumab, an investigational, fully-human monoclonal antibody that targets granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor receptor alpha, in combination with Yescarta in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.

The China National Medical Products Administration approved Vosevi for the treatment of chronic HCV infection in adults without cirrhosis or with compensated cirrhosis, who have failed prior treatment with a direct-acting antiviral therapy.

Our Take

Gilead’s fourth-quarter earnings missed expectations even though sales beat the same. The HIV franchise maintains momentum, driven by the strong performance of Biktarvy amid stiff competition from the likes of GlaxoSmithKline GSK. Encouraging initial uptake of Descovy for the pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) setting also boosted the top line.

The HCV franchise continues to decline as expected.

The stock is trading down in after-market trading on lackluster results. Gilead’s stock has gained 5.5% in the year so far against the industry's decline of 2.5%.

Nevertheless, the company’s intent to foray into the inflammation market to diversify the revenue base is encouraging.

Gilead currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.