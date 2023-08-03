Gilead (GILD) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported $6.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%. EPS of $1.34 for the same period compares to $1.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.41 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.60, the EPS surprise was -16.25%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Gilead performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Product Sales- Genvoya- U.S : $455 million versus $429.97 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change.

: $455 million versus $429.97 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change. Product Sales- Biktarvy- U.S : $2.44 billion compared to the $2.22 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.4% year over year.

: $2.44 billion compared to the $2.22 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.4% year over year. Product Sales- Odefsey- U.S : $267 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $239.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

: $267 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $239.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%. Product Sales- Descovy- U.S : $460 million compared to the $438.15 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year.

: $460 million compared to the $438.15 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year. Product Sales- Total HCV : $452 million versus $425.69 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change.

: $452 million versus $425.69 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change. Product Sales- Trodelvy- Total : $260 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $241.58 million.

: $260 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $241.58 million. Product Sales- Biktarvy- Total : $2.98 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $2.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.6%.

: $2.98 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $2.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.6%. Revenues- Royalty contract and other revenues : $35 million versus $79.22 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -71.3% change.

: $35 million versus $79.22 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -71.3% change. Revenues- Product sales : $6.56 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $6.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

: $6.56 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $6.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%. Product Sales- Yescarta- Total : $380 million compared to the $378.64 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.8% year over year.

: $380 million compared to the $378.64 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.8% year over year. Product Sales- Genvoya- Total : $540 million versus $522.95 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change.

: $540 million versus $522.95 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change. Product Sales- Vemlidy- Total: $219 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $192.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%.

Shares of Gilead have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

