Gilead (GILD) Gets Positive CHMP Opinion for Veklury & Tecartus

Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD has announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“CHMP”) of the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) adopted a positive opinion for Veklury (remdesivir).

Gilead is seeking the European Commission’s (“EC”) approval for the full marketing authorization (MA) of Veklury for treating COVID-19 patients.

Veklury has already been granted conditional marketing authorization (“CMA”) for adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older and weighing at least 40 kg, requiring supplemental oxygen.

The positive opinion of CHMP is supported by the fulfillment of the last specific obligation for Veklury, based on the review of virology data inclusive of in vitro data exhibiting that Veklury retains activity against variants of concern, including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron (BA.1 and BA.2).

Moreover, to support the change of CMA to MA, CHMP also reviewed the current risk-benefit of Veklury based on its safety and efficacy data accumulated since the CMA was granted in 2020.

Upon approval, Veklury will become the only direct-acting antiviral with full MA in the European Union.

Last year in December, theconditional authorization was expanded to include adults who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of developing severe COVID-19.

Please note that Veklury is indicated for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients.

Veklury’s sales have boosted Gilead’s sales in the last reported quarter and the same is likely to receive a boost from expanded indications.

Concurrently, Gilead’s wholly owned subsidiary, Kite, also received a positive recommendation from the CHMP for Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel), to treat relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (“ALL”) in patients aged 26 years and above.

Upon approval, Tescartus will be the first and only Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for the given indication.

The CHMP opinion is based on positive data from the phase I/II ZUMA-3 study.

A final decision from the European Commission is anticipated in the coming months.

Please note that Tecartus is already approved by the FDA under accelerated approval for the treatment of relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma in adult patients. Additionally, last year, Tecartus also secured FDA approval to treat relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor ALL in patients above 18 years of age.

The approval of Tecartus will provide a good impetus to Gilead’s CAR T-cell therapy franchise, which is steadily gaining traction.

